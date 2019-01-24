Devon fish and chip shop named best in the United Kingdom

A Devon fish and chip shop with a “passion” for the dish has been named the best in the UK.

The two decades old Krispies Fish and Chips in Exmouth, owned and operated by husband and wife team Tim and Kelly Barnes, beat nine other finalists to win the top title at the National Fish and Chip Awards.

The title, which has seen previous winners double their takeover in the months following the announcement, is judged on a business’s sustainability credentials, menu innovation, its ability to cater for special dietary requirements and customer service – as well as the quality of the product.

Organisers Seafish said Krispies “consistently excelled” over the eight-month judging period, which included multiple mystery shop visits and a final presentation to a panel of industry experts.

Mr Barnes said: “Krispies has come so far since we opened 20 years ago, and we can honestly say it is a dream come true to win this award.

“But we didn’t do this alone, we are so proud of our team and what they have achieved. We want to thank them from the bottom of our hearts for their hard work and faith in us.”