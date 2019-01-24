Duncan Bannatyne backs campaign helping hungry children in Zambia

Entrepreneur and television star Duncan Bannatyne has backed a campaign which aims to help hungry children in Zambia. Public donations to the Mary’s Meals initiative Double The Love before March 1 will be matched by the UK Government up to £2 million. The charity say more than 360,000 primary school children are out of education in the country which has high rates of malnutrition, poverty and food insecurity. Mary’s Meals also says the average global cost is £13.90 to feed a child for a whole school year.

Bannatyne said: “When I first came across Mary’s Meals, they had just started feeding 200 children in Malawi, and now they reach more than 1.3 million children all around the world. “I am amazed at how much they can do with even the smallest donation and having seen their work in action, I know how life-changing the meals are for the children, their families and communities.



“With the match-funding from the UK Government, every donation right now will go even further – in fact, a donation of just £13.90, when doubled by the government, will feed two hungry children for a whole year. “It really is a great time to get involved and do something fantastic.” The Scottish tycoon was awarded an OBE in 2004 recognising his charity work, including that with Mary’s Meals.

Bannatyne is a long-time supporter of the charity which has worked in Zambia since 2014 Credit: Chris Watt/PA