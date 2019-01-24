Homicides and knife attacks drive 7% rise in crime with 5.7 million offences in a year

A teen last year showed ITV News his machete as he revealed the shocking reality of gang life. Credit: ITV News

Homicides have increased by 14% in a year while offences involving a knife are up by 8%, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics. Official data shows there were 90 more homicides recorded by the police in the year to September 2018, excluding victims of terror attacks, with the total number up from 649 to 739.

7% The overall rise in crime in the year to September 2018.

5.7m The number of offences recorded in the year to September 2018.

Statisticians said this continues an upward trend since March 2014, indicating a change to the long-term decrease over the previous decade.

A knife which was handed into a police station. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

The data published on Thursday shows overall crime rose by 7%, with a total of 5,723,182 offences recorded. Crimes involving violence against the person are up by 19%, which includes a 41% increase in stalking and harassment offences. Commenting on the figures, Helen Ross, from the ONS Centre for Crime and Justice, said: “In recent decades we’ve seen the overall level of crime falling, but in the last year, it remained level.

Statisticians said high-harm violence has become more common. Credit: PA