Increased use of pre-recorded evidence ‘to reduce trauma for victims’

The use of pre-recorded evidence in criminal trials in Scotland could be increased after MSPs on Holyrood’s Justice Committee approved initial proposals.

The committee has been considering the Vulnerable Witnesses (Criminal Evidence) (Scotland) Bill, which aims to reduce the stress and trauma of being involved in the legal system for victims and witnesses of crime.

The Bill will now be debated by Parliament before it is referred back to the committee to include any changes made by members.

In their report, the committee calls on the Scottish Government to fully adopt the Scandinavian Barnahus – or Children’s House – principles.

The Barnahus model means that young people who have to give evidence in a criminal trial, either as a victim or witness, do not have to appear in court.

They are interviewed in a Barnahus, as well as offered support there.

The committee report also stated while pre-recorded evidence by specialist interviewers is an important part of the model – and already covered in the Bill – other elements such as child-friendly design and “under one roof” welfare and well-being support should also be implemented.