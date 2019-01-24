Man in court charged with causing death of police community support officer Holly Burke

A man has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a Police Community Support Officer by dangerous driving.

Darren Ogom, 42, is accused of causing the death of off-duty PCSO Holly Burke after a police pursuit in Birmingham on Tuesday night.

Ms Burke, who had worked for West Midlands Police for 14 months, died on Lordswood Road in the Bearwood area around 11.30pm.

The court heard unemployed Ogom is accused of causing the PCSO’s death by driving a silver Renault Megane Scenic dangerously.

He is also charged with driving without a licence and without insurance, and failing to stop for a police officer.

Appearing at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Ogom spoke only to confirm his name, address, date of birth and nationality in a five-minute hearing.

Wearing a grey t-shirt, he looked at the floor throughout the hearing while flanked by two dock officers.

Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson described Ms Burke’s death as "truly tragic", and said she was "greatly valued" by the force and the communities she served.

The force said the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, who said investigators have been gathering evidence including body-worn and in-car footage.

Ogom, of Longdales Road, Kings Norton, Birmingham, was remanded into custody to appear at the city’s crown court on February 21.