'I realise no-one knows him': Michael Fabricant responds to fellow Tory who appeared to mock his hair on TV during PMQs

Michael Fabricant has responded to video footage which appeared to show fellow Tory MP Huw Merriman making fun of his hair at Prime Minister’s Questions.

The MP for Lichfield, whose hair has often been subjected to speculation, was asking Theresa May a question about business in the West Midlands when Mr Merriman was caught gesturing towards his hair.

The MP for Bexhill and Battle could be seen in the background appearing to mouth the words: “It’s a wig.”