Newly uncovered archive emerges of crash involving the Duke of Edinburgh in 1964

ITN reporter Gerald Seymour speaks to Mr Cooper in front of his damaged car. Credit: ITN

Only last week Prince Philip made global headlines after crashing his Land Rover on a busy road near the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Now archive footage of a previous crash involving Duke and the Queen has emerged. It shows how the incident was reported with much more of a British stiff upper lip. It was June 1964 and the Duke was driving through the sleepy Berkshire village of Holyport, which is less than 15 miles from Windsor Castle. A driver injured in the crash - known only as Mr Cooper - described how he was forced to swerve after seeing the Duke coming straight for him.

"I wouldn't have been doing more than 25 to 30 miles an hour," Mr Cooper told reporter Gerald Seymour on the black and white footage found by ITV News. "I started the signal, I pulled in at an angle on the road here, and the next thing I was at the Duke's car - well now I know it was the Duke - it was coming straight for me. 'Well, I swerved when I saw he was coming straight for me. I pulled over - as you can see by the tyre marks - and he swerved and he caught my offside. He pushed me over, right across this road into here. "The Duke got out first and said: 'How are you?' and I said 'Well I've just grazed my knee, sir!. he said Oh, that's good' and he went back to the Queen."

Watch the report from the ITN archive in full:

Seymour then asks: "Mr Cooper, how long have you had a driving licence?" "I'm on a provisional," he replies. "Were you travelling by yourself? I was travelling by myself, yes." The incident, which appears to be largely unreported, happened outside the Rising Sun pub and was close to where the Queen was known to ride horses as a younger woman.

The Rising Sun pub later became The Sun and Stars. Credit: ITN/Google Maps

A second person interviewed was Mrs Clark who said: "Well, we heard this crash and I was in the saloon bar and I thought it was a table gone over. "Alan, my husband, shouted through to me. He said 'I think that's a relation of ours,' and I rushed out and I though it was probably young Geoff, a cousin of ours, and when I got out there I was this car in the crash. "The man was alright, that was driving the other car, so I saw a lady sitting in the other car. I went over and said 'are you all right' kind of thing, you know, and helped out of the car, kind of got hold of her arm, and helped her out.

