Police officer takes evasive action to avoid out of control car

A police officer in Wisconsin was forced to jumped out of the way of an SUV which was out of control on a snowy road.

The officer, Deputy Jason Fabry, was assisting a motorist when the car started to slide towards him, forcing him to take evasion action, which was caught on his vehicle's dashcam.

Although the moving car got close to the officer, he successfully moved to safety.

“Thankfully, no one was struck or injured, but this video serves as a great example of people driving too fast for conditions and putting the life of a deputy at great risk,” the Sherrif’s Office said.