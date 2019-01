Queen joins WI members for talk by Pointless game show host

The Queen attended a Sandringham Women’s Institute (WI) meeting at West Newton Village Hall, Norfolk. Credit: PA

The Queen has joined members of her local Women’s Institute to hear a talk from guest speaker Alexander Armstrong, host of the BBC game show Pointless. Each year the Queen visits WI members at West Newton village hall as part of her winter stay on her Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Wearing a blue coat and carrying a black handbag, she arrived in a Range Rover and was greeted by Yvonne Browne, vice-president of the Sandringham WI.

Queen Elizabeth II arrives to attend a Sandringham Women's Institute (WI) meeting at West Newton Village Hall, Norfolk. Credit: PA

Armstrong, this year’s guest speaker, told reporters ahead of Thursday’s meeting that he was "very, very honoured" to have been invited. "It’s a bit like a dream come true," he said. "I think everyone I’ve ever spoken to has said they’ve had a dream where they had tea with the Queen - I’m going to get to do that." Armstrong claimed in a 2017 interview with the Radio Times that the Queen is a fan of Pointless, explaining "a Palace insider told us that she watches it".

Guest speaker Alexander Armstrong arrives at West Newton Village Hall. Credit: PA

Asked what he would talk about at the WI meeting, he said: "It’s going to be fairly informal. "I will ramble around, this and that, and if I see anyone stifling a yawn I’ll think it’s probably time to bring things to a close."

The Queen joined the Sandringham branch of the WI in 1943. Credit: PA