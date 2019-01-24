Scots urged to safeguard Gaelic for future generations

Young Gaelic speakers have a duty to pass on the language to the next generation, according to SNP MSP Kate Forbes.

Ms Forbes made the comments ahead of delivering the first annual address in memory of John Macleod, the former president of An Comunn Gaidhealach – the Highland Association.

She will deliver her lecture in Gaelic at the University of Edinburgh later on Thursday.

The organisation was set up in 1891 to help support and promote the Scottish Gaelic language, culture and history at local, national and international level.

It is also organises the Royal National Mod.

Mr Macleod died in early 2018, having worked to encourage young people in the Gaelic community throughout his life.