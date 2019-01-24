Search for missing plane carrying Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala called off

The search for the missing plane carrying Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala and pilot Dave Ibbotson has been called off.

Habour Master Captain David Baker said on Thursday afternoon that the "difficult decision" to end the operation was take after searching 1,700sq miles since the aircraft disappeared on Monday night.

It was agreed by those searching that the "chances of survival at this stage are extremely remote".

The family of Sala and pilot Mr Ibbotson have been informed of the development.