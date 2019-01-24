- ITV Report
Search for missing plane carrying Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala called off
The search for the missing plane carrying Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala and pilot Dave Ibbotson has been called off.
Habour Master Captain David Baker said on Thursday afternoon that the "difficult decision" to end the operation was take after searching 1,700sq miles since the aircraft disappeared on Monday night.
It was agreed by those searching that the "chances of survival at this stage are extremely remote".
The family of Sala and pilot Mr Ibbotson have been informed of the development.
Argentinian striker Sala only joined Cardiff on Saturday for a club-record fee from Nantes.
He was travelling, along with Mr Ibbotson from France to Cardiff, having visited his former club Nantes to say goodbye.
According to Guernsey Police, the single turbine engine aircraft departed Nantes at 1915 on Monday for the Welsh capital and was flying at an altitude of 5,000ft.
On passing Guernsey it “requested descent”, but Jersey air traffic control lost contact with the plane while it was flying at 2,300ft.
There has been more than 24 hours of continuous searching, with 80 hours combined flying time across three planes and five helicopters.
Two lifeboats were also involved and help was provided by passing ships and fishing boats.
The Harbour Master said at a press conference that Sala's family were not happy at the decision to conclude the search.