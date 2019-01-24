Search for missing plane carrying Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala resumes

A man leaves flowers outside Cardiff City Football Club after a plane with new signing Emiliano Sala on board went missing. Credit: PA

Guernsey Police have resumed their search for the missing plane carrying new Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala. The force had suspended their operation in the English Channel on Wednesday, saying a decision about whether to recommence would be taken early on Thursday morning. In an update at 7.50am on Thursday, Guernsey Police tweeted that they would commence a coastal air search, focusing on the small islands of Burhou, Alderney and Sark, as well as the Casquets rocks, and the north coast of the Cherbourg Peninsula.

The tweet said: “We are commencing a coastal search using be (sic) Channel Islands Air Search plane of Burhou, the Casquets, Alderney, the north coast of the Cherbourg Peninsula, north coast of Jersey and then back over Sark. “Further information released when available.” Cardiff’s record signing Sala and pilot David Ibbotson were on board the Piper PA-46 Malibu plane which disappeared from radar en route from Nantes in France to Cardiff on Monday evening. John Fitzgerald, Channel Islands Air Search chief officer, said it was unlikely that Sala or Mr Ibbotson would be found alive. Asked if that operation was now more about recovery than rescue, he told Sky Sports News: “I think it is very much that sort of recovery stage now.”

Emiliano Sala joined Cardiff at the weekend. Credit: PA