Tesco and Jamie Oliver help community cooks make the most of donated food

Tesco has teamed up with chef Jamie Oliver to teach more than 1,000 community cooks how to make the most of food donations and prevent waste.

The Tesco Community Cookery School will offer training and advice to cooks on preparing nutritionally balanced meals from food donations and how to handle unusual or unexpected ingredients and large quantities of seasonal produce.

The free training, offered in partnership with food charity FareShare, will teach cooks knife skills and nutrition to recipes for base sauces to compliment a variety of donated products.

Those attending will also receive free cooking equipment.