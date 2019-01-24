'I know what it’s like to have a smear test': Theresa May urges all women to have 'life-saving' cervical smear test

The Prime Minister has told the Commons she knows what it is like to have a cervical smear test.

Theresa May was asked to back the "life-saving" tests during PMQs to protect other women from developing cervical cancer.

Mrs May said she understood the tests could be "uncomfortable" and even "painful" but called on all women to make sure they took up the offer of a test.

She said: "I, as a Prime Minister, can stand here and say this – I know what it’s like to go through a cervical smear test.

"It is not comfortable. Sometimes, for some, it will be embarrassing, sometimes it’s painful, but those few minutes can save lives, so I would encourage all women to take up their smear tests."

Earlier, Tory MP Rachel Maclean (Redditch) had spoken of her own test picking up abnormalities.