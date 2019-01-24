Thin people are that way due to genes, new study suggests

Slim people are lean as the result of genetic advantage and not always because they're more disciplined when it comes to portion control, according to a new study.

New research indicates that the genetic dice are loaded in favour of thin people and against those at the obese end of the spectrum.

It follows the results of Cambridge University researchers studying 2,000 thin people, defined as having a body mass index of less than 18, with no medical conditions or eating disorders.

"This research shows for the first time that healthy thin people are generally thin because they have a lower burden of genes that increase a person's chances of being overweight and not because they are morally superior, as some people like to suggest," said Professor Sadaf Farooqi, of Cambridge’s Wellcome-MRC Institute of Metabolic Science.

"It's easy to rush to judgement and criticise people for their weight, but the science shows that things are far more complex.

"We have far less control over our weight than we might wish to think."