Union chiefs to meet Government for Brexit discussions

Trade union leaders are holding top-level Brexit talks with the Government as Theresa May seeks to keep her grip on the EU withdrawal agenda.

In an unusual move, union chiefs will attend Whitehall discussions on Thursday, which are expected to involve the Prime Minister.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady, Len McCluskey of Unite, Dave Prentis of Unison and Tim Roache of the GMB, will all hold separate meetings with ministers.

The discussions are part of Mrs May’s bid to try and get widespread political backing in finding a Brexit agenda that would command a majority in the Commons after her plans were heavily rejected by MPs.

The Government move comes as there appeared to be growing support in Labour ranks for a parliamentary bid by former minister Yvette Cooper to extend Article 50, which would keep the UK in the EU longer, unless a deal is reached by the end of February.

Leading Brexiteers have attacked such initiatives, saying they would take control of events from the Government.

In another sign of opposition to the Prime Minister’s stance, 19 ministers, including Cabinet members, have been meeting to discuss preventing a no-deal Brexit, according to the Daily Telegraph.