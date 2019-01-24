Violence flares in Venezuela as Nicolas Maduro’s rival Juan Guaido claims to hold office

An anti-government protester covers her face with a Venezuelan flag. Credit: Fernando Llano/AP

Venezuelans are heading into uncharted political waters with the young leader of a newly united and combative opposition claiming to hold the presidency. It comes as socialist president Nicolas Maduro was digging in for a fight with the Trump administration. Violence flared again on Wednesday during big anti-government demonstrations across Venezuela, and at least seven protesters were reported to have been killed in the escalating confrontation with Mr Maduro, who has been increasingly accused of undemocratic behaviour by the United States and other nations in the region.

Juan Guaido, head of Venezuela’s opposition-run congress, declares himself interim president of Venezuela Credit: Fernando Llano/AP

Juan Guaido, the new leader of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, turned up the heat by declaring himself interim president before a mass of demonstrators in Caracas. He said it is the only way to end the Maduro “dictatorship” in Venezuela, which has seen millions flee in recent years to escape sky-high inflation and food shortages. “We know that this will have consequences,” Mr Guaido shouted to the cheering crowd, then slipped away to an unknown location amid speculation that he would soon be arrested.

A woman holds up a Venezuelan flag as she gathers with other anti-government Venezuelan protesters Credit: Jorge Saenz/AP

In a united and seemingly coordinated front, the US, Canada and another dozen mostly Latin American countries, including Brazil, Colombia and Argentina, quickly announced that they supported Mr Guaido’s claim to the presidency. US president Donald Trump promised to use the “full weight” of US economic and diplomatic power to push for the restoration of Venezuela’s democracy. “The people of Venezuela have courageously spoken out against Maduro and his regime and demanded freedom and the rule of law,” he said in a statement.

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro speaks to supporters from the balcony of Miraflores presidential palace Credit: Ariana Cubillos/AP

Mr Maduro fired back by breaking diplomatic relations with the US, the biggest trading partner for the oil-exporting country, and ordering American diplomats to get out of the country within 72 hours, an order Washington said it would ignore. The socialist leader, who so far has been backed by the military, as well as the government-packed courts and a constituent assembly, recalled the long history of heavy-handed US interventions in Latin America during the Cold War as he asked his allies for support. “Don’t trust the gringos,” he thundered to a crowd of red-shirted supporters gathered at the presidential palace. “They don’t have friends or loyalties. They only have interests, guts and the ambition to take Venezuela’s oil, gas and gold.”