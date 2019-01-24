What the papers say – January 24

The surrender of “speedboat killer” Jack Shepherd is on a swathe of Thursday’s front pages. The Daily Mail, which has reported on the story regularly, goes with the triumphant headline: “Got him”.

The Sun, which also offered a reward for help catching Shepherd, 31, reports he still refuses to accept blame for the death of date Charlotte Brown.

The Times and the Daily Telegraph picture Shepherd as he handed himself into police in Georgia. The Times leads with the fight against drug-resistant diseases and the Daily Telegraph leads with Jeremy Corbyn signalling he will support Remainer Tories in blocking a no-deal Brexit.

The Guardian focuses on the political upheaval in Venezuela, where opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself president with the backing of the US.

The Daily Mirror reports on Government purchases of British steel, saying only 43% came from challenged UK foundries.

The deaths of two young women hit by police cars responding to 999 calls at high speed has led to pleas for a review, the Daily Express says.

The Metro leads with comments said to have been made by the pilot of a plane carrying new Cardiff City signing Emiliano Sala.

The i reports on scientific research that oral health and Alzheimer’s may be linked. And The Independent leads with claims by Britain’s counter-terrorism chief that Donald Trump has given Isis a “propaganda victory”.