Woman forced to choose between cancer treatment or rent as US government workers face second month with no pay cheque

Video report by ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore

Hundreds and thousands of US government workers in America face a second month in a row with no pay cheque as the shutdown continues into a fifth week. Politicians in Washington once again rejected plans on Thursday that could end the stalemate which is leaving many workers - who are working for no pay or being told to stay home with no pay - increasingly desperate. Quashawn Latimer, a furloughed federal worker, is being faced with the stark choice of paying for her breast cancer treatment or her rent after another month with no pay.

Quashawn Latimer has to choose between paying for her cancer treatment and her rent. Credit: ITV News

She told ITV News: "I knew we'd be coming into the new year with no pay so that was when we were, like, 'OK, chemo, yes. Chemo? Rent?' Chemo wins, there's really no decision to be made after that." Many workers are relying on food banks and soup kitchens as Donald Trump and the Democrats continue to blame one another for the impasse over the president's plans for a border wall. Nancy Pelosi has refused Mr Trump permission to give his State Of The Union speech in the House of Representatives until the deadlock is resolved. Mr Trump accused Ms Pelosi of "not wanting to hear the truth" and stood firm on his position tweeting, "Without a Wall it all doesn't work.... We will not Cave!".

Nancy Pelosi has refused Mr Trump permission to give his State Of The Union speech. Credit: AP