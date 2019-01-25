Almost half of rail commuters ‘frequently stressed’ by journeys

Almost half (48%) of people who travel to work by train are frequently stressed by their journeys, a new survey suggests.

Issues caused by delays include missing out on time with family and friends (17%), being disciplined at work (9%) and additional childcare costs (6%), according to the poll of 3,994 rail commuters commissioned by consumer group Which?.

Some 4% of respondents said they have moved house as a result of train disruption.

One ex-Northern passenger, Jonathan Lee-Smith, was so fed up with his commute that he decided to relocate from Blackpool to Devon.

He said: “The problems with Northern meant I wasn’t able to get to and from work when I needed to. It was affecting my sleep and social life. It made me miserable. It got to the point where I wasn’t happy with anything so I decided to make a change.”

Which? managing director of public markets Alex Hayman said: “It is shocking that a modern transport system is allowed to have such a negative impact on the people who rely on it every day.

“Its failures are affecting people’s health and employment, and some are even forced to move home as a result of the disruption.”

Separate Which? research indicated that consumer distrust of the rail industry has grown over the past year from 27% to 32%.