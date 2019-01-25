Investigators to check licence of pilot missing with Premier League footballer

Investigators will inspect whether the pilot who disappeared with the Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala had the correct license, it emerged as the striker’s sister pleaded for the search for the missing plane to continue. The search for the Piper PA-46 Malibu carrying the Argentinian and pilot Dave Ibbotson was formally called off on Thursday. Romina Sala said that she feels her 28-year-old brother, who had just signed for Cardiff City, and his pilot are still alive as she called on rescuers not to give up hope.

Guernsey’s harbour master Captain David Barker earlier confirmed the “difficult” decision to end the search, saying the chances of survival were “extremely remote”. The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) has opened a probe since the light aircraft disappeared from Radar on Monday night. “We are looking at all operational aspects of the flight including licensing,” an AAIB spokesman said.

Romina Sala, sister of Emiliano Sala

Mr Ibbotson, 59, of Crowle, Lincolnshire, held a private pilot’s licence and passed a medical exam as recently as November, according to Federal Aviation Administration records. The Civil Aviation Authority said the aircraft was registered in the US, so fell under the States’ regulations. US law states private pilots cannot make a profit by carrying passengers. The flight left Nantes for Cardiff at 7.15pm on Monday, and after requesting to descend, lost contact with Jersey air traffic control. Cardiff City signed Sala for a club record £15 million to bolster their attack and was due to start training on Tuesday. Mr Barker acknowledged Sala’s family were “not content” with the decision to stop actively searching but said he was “absolutely confident” no more could have been done.

A note left outside Cardiff City Football Club.

He insisted UK coastguard protocols were followed and said he hoped the families of the missing pair found some comfort in the incident remaining open, despite searches ceasing. Mr Barker said the plane was last known to be near Hurd’s Deep, a underwater valley north-west of the Channel Islands, which could make recovery of a wreckage very difficult. Sala’s WhatsApp recordings sent from the aircraft may be used in investigation into the events and the weather may have player a role in the crash, Mr Barker added.

Cardiff City’s owner Vincent Tan said: “Monday evening’s news shook everyone at Cardiff City FC to the core. “The response from the football community has been truly touching and we place on record our sincere thanks to those who have sent messages of support. We also thank everyone involved with the search and rescue operation, and continue to pray for Emiliano, David Ibbotson and their families.” His former club Nantes, along with many of its players, backed Ms Sala’s calls for the search to resume, saying: “FC Nantes learned searches for the missing plane have been called off. These can not stop.

