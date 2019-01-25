North Sea decommissioning ‘could cost taxpayers £24 billion’

Decommissioning oil and gas platforms in the North Sea could end up costing UK taxpayers £24 billion, a new report has indicated.

While this total was described as being “subject to significant uncertainty”, tax breaks to help firms with the cost of this could amount to almost £13 billion.

The Government could also miss out on just over £11 billion of revenue as a result of spending on the removal of platforms and infrastructure reducing operators’ taxable profits.

With some 320 oil and gas platforms in UK waters – mainly in the North Sea – the Oil and Gas Authority has said removing these at the end of their working life could cost companies between £45 and £77 billion.

Rising levels of decommissioning have increased operators’ spending on this to more than £1 billion a year since 2014.