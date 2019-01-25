Quarter of ScotRail commuters ‘find train travel frequently stressful’

One in four commuters on ScotRail services find travelling “frequently stressful”, according to consumer body Which?

Its latest rail survey also suggested nearly one in five (18%) had missed out on time with family and friends, while a 10th of passengers faced additional childcare costs because of train delays.

ScotRail was rated poorly in a number of categories, with commuters giving just two stars out of five for punctuality, reliability, toilet facilities and value for money.

Customer service and condition of carriages were both marked three stars.

It puts the operator 23rd out of the UK’s 30 train companies with a customer score of 45% – down from 51% last year.