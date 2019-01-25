Remains of Australia explorer Captain Matthew Flinders found in HS2 dig

Archaeologists excavating a burial ground for the new High Speed rail project say they have found the remains of a Royal Navy explorer who led the first circumnavigation of Australia. The experts made the discovery of the remains of Captain Matthew Flinders, who is also credited with giving Australia its name, as they excavate St James’s burial ground, Euston, London. Tens of thousands of skeletons will be removed from the burial ground where the station for the HS2 rail route will be built.

The remains of Captain Matthew Flinders were identified by his coffin breast plate Credit: HS2 Ltd/PA

The discovery so early in the dig has thrilled archaeologists who were not confident they would find Captain Flinders among the 40,000 people interred there. They were able to identify the remains of the explorer, who was buried in the burial grounds on July 23, 1814, by the lead depositum plate, or breast plate, placed on top of his coffin. Captain Flinders made several significant journeys, notably as commander of HMS Investigator which he navigated around the entire coast of Australia, the first known person to do so, confirming it as a continent. He is also credited with giving Australia its name, although he was not the first to use the term, with his work popularising its use. His surname is also associated with many places in Australia, including Flinders Station in Melbourne, Flinders Ranges in South Australia and the town of Flinders in Victoria.

The cleaned-up coffin breast plate shows it was Captain Flinders Credit: HS2/PA

But the headstone marking his final resting place was removed following the expansion of Euston Station westwards into part of the burial ground in the 1840s, and it was thought his remains had been lost. For a long time there was an urban myth that Captain Flanders was buried under platform 15. At the bicentenary of this death, a statue was unveiled by the Duke of Cambridge at Australia House and later installed at Euston Station. It features Trim the cat, who was renowned for having sailed around the globe, as well as circumnavigating Australia during the voyages of exploration of his master, Captain Flinders.

