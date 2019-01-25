RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch celebrates 40th anniversary

People across Scotland are being invited to devote an hour of their time this weekend to help conservationists get a snapshot of how our wildlife is faring.

The RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch is described by the charity as the world’s largest garden wildlife survey.

The organisation is marking 40 years of the citizen science project, which began in 1979.

RSPB Scotland director Anne McCall said: “With thousands of participants across Scotland, it’s clear that people are truly passionate about their garden wildlife.

“It’s a huge achievement to reach 40 years of the survey, and it reflects what an enjoyable and accessible experience it is.”