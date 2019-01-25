Tackle gender inequality in education, experts recommend

A commission to tackle gender inequality in education should be set up to drive improvements in the Scottish education system, experts have recommended.

The First Minister’s National Advisory Council on Women and Girls also recommends creating an institute to change public attitudes to equality and rights.

The What Works? Institute would develop and test ways to change these attitudes, including how to break down stereotypes of what girls and women should study and work as.

These two recommendations are part of a series of 11 made in the council’s first report.

Council chairwoman Louise Macdonald said change would only happen “if we all step up and call out institutional inequality where we see it”.

The recommended Commission on Gender Equality in Education and Learning would examine schooling from early years to secondary and recommend improvements so gender equality is built in.

This would looking at include teacher training, school behaviour and culture, the curriculum and continuous learning and development.

The council recommends the commission is independent of bodies such as Education Scotland and wants it to create a national strategy to provide “safe and nurturing gender-neutral education and learning in all settings”.