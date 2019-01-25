UK rocket on display after decades in Australian Outback

The only British rocket to launch a satellite into orbit is going on display after almost 50 years languishing in the Australian Outback. The Black Arrow programme completed four rockets between 1969 and 1971, with the third flight marking the first and only successful UK-led orbital launch. A six-metre section of the projectile crash-landed in South Australia where it has lain for 48 years.

The rocket has travelled 10,000 miles to return to the UK from Australia Credit: Skyrora/PA

Space industry figures are expected to attend its unveiling in Midlothian on Friday following a 10,000-mile journey back to the UK. There will be speeches by representatives from the UK Space Agency, the Royal Air Force, and the London Science Museum. The rocket, which is being exhibited in a storage facility in Penicuik, was returned by Edinburgh space company Skyrora to be used for educational purposes.

