Commons set for ‘Super Tuesday’ Brexit clash

In what is shaping-up to be Brexit’s “Super Tuesday” showdown in the Commons, various factions of MPs are competing to stamp their mark on the EU withdrawal agenda.

With parliamentary tradition upended by the battle for control of Brexit, what would normally have been just a bland neutral motion by the Government on the Prime Minister’s policy stance now threatens to take on a life of its own.

Both sides in the often incendiary debate are hoping for a lightning strike moment to illuminate the way out of the Brexit impasse.

As a result of a previous rebellion, MPs are able to table amendments to the motion, with the handful selected by Speaker John Bercow set to get voted on and potentially alter the course of the scheduled EU exit.

Mr Bercow is expected to choose up to half a dozen of the myriad of amendments put down using a selection process which is believed to include taking into account the backing each one has amassed and the likelihood of it passing.

The fact that Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd and Justice Secretary David Gauke have both backed the idea of MPs being given a free vote on some aspects of Brexit adds to the air of unpredictability as the Commons clash approaches.

Dominic Grieve, the Tory former attorney general and one of the sharpest pro-European thorns in Theresa May’s side, is the rebel who paved the way for the parliamentary showdown and he has tabled one of the most far reaching amendments.

Any successful amendment will not be binding on the Government, but the Prime Minister will find it hard to ignore the declared will of a majority in Parliament.