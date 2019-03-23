A dry day with plenty of sunshine and some high cloud

Many areas will have a dry and settled day on Saturday with plenty of sunshine, although there will be some high cloud around making that sunshine hazy at times.

Temperatures will generally be colder than on Friday.

Southernmost counties of England will however be cloudier with a chance of some light drizzle, and a scattering of showers will also affect the north and west of Scotland accompanied by gale force winds which will slowly be easing.

The top temperature will be around 14 Celsius (57F).