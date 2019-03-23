Charles and Camilla have golden ticket to visit chocolate factory on Grenada trip

Video report by ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall had a golden ticket to visit a chocolate factory in Grenada as part of their 12-day Caribbean tour. As part of their visit to the region the couple met some of the country's world-famous chocolatiers, innovative spice producers and will later learn about projects to improve stewardship of the Caribbean sea. The prince and the duchess were given a colourful welcome when they arrived in the heart of the island's capital.

The couple enjoyed a warm welcome to the island. Credit: PA

Young women dressed in traditional costumes lined the narrow streets as they made their way to the waterfront to see a display of local produce and spices. ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship is on the island as the couple make their visit.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The couple then visited a chocolate factory on the island, learning how the business is thriving and sampling local chocolate bars and cocoa tea, a traditional chocolate beverage. Charles and his wife were given a colossal hamper full of goodies to mark their visit to House of Chocolate - and of course drew comparisons to the classic film. During the visit, Charles eyed up the chocolate liqueurs and joked: "I might have to try some of that on the way back!"

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Grenada is known as the spice island and the prince and the duchess will later visit an exhibition and hear how innovative producers are finding new uses for spices in teas, soaps and cosmetics.