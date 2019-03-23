Family of Mark Duggan lodges civil claim against Met Police over fatal shooting

Mark Duggan was shot dead in Tottenham, north London in 2011. Credit: Family photo/PA

The family of Mark Duggan – who was shot dead by armed officers in 2011 – has lodged a civil claim against the Metropolitan Police. Mr Duggan, 29, was killed in Tottenham, north London, after officers intercepted the minicab he was travelling in and believed he was carrying a gun. No firearm was found on Mr Duggan after he had been shot by an officer – known only as V53 – and his death sparked riots in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Manchester and other English cities for nearly a week.

Rioting erupted in cities across England following the shooting. Credit: Lewis Whyld/PA

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said the force had received a civil claim from the Duggan family but would not comment further. Armed officers intercepted the minicab Mr Duggan was travelling in on the basis of intelligence that he was part of a gang and had collected a gun. He was shot twice by V53 on August 4 2011. One of the hits was fatal. An inquest jury concluded Mr Duggan, who jumped from the taxi, had dropped the firearm on to grass as soon as the car came to a stop – but the officer “honestly believed” Mr Duggan still had a gun at the time he was shot.

Mark Duggan's mother, Pamela, has led the family's fight for answers. Credit: Chris Radburn/PA