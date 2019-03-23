Fundraiser climbs Pen y Fan for the 365th time in a year

Des Lally with his father, Des Lally Snr, as he reaches the peak of Pen y Fan. Credit: Claire Hayhurst/PA

A father of three has scaled Pen y Fan – the highest peak in south Wales – for the 365th time in the space of a year. Des Lally, 43, was joined by supporters who formed a guard of honour and cheered as he reached the top of the mountain in the Brecon Beacons on Saturday. He has raised more than £50,000 for charities Help for Heroes and Cancer Research UK.

The mortgage broker began his challenge on the 2,907ft (886m) mountain on March 28 last year, supported by his family and three children. He has often walked late at night or early in the morning in darkness, battling through the pain barrier and enduring weather conditions from gale force winds to heavy snow.

In the summer, he had to suspend his challenge for 10 days after suffering from heat exhaustion. To finish on time, Mr Lally has completed the walk multiple times per day – including on Friday, when he scaled the mountain three times. Speaking at the summit, he said: “Today is the end of a long year, I’ve been coming up Pen y Fan 365 times in 365 days for Help for Heroes and Cancer Research UK."

A guard of honour welcomes Des Lally to the summit, his 365th climb in a year. Credit: Claire Hayhurst/PA

“It’s been really humbling – not only people who have donated, but the people who have liked and shared it. “It’s been a massive journey and we’ve all been on it – it’s not just me.” Mr Lally climbed the mountain on Saturday with his father, Des Lally Snr, 76, who previously served with the Irish Guards. The veteran, who has had treatment for cancer and has a heart condition, climbed Pen y Fan for the first time since his days in service.

Des and his father are welcomed to the mountain by a cohort from the Regimental Band of the Royal Welch Fusiliers. Credit: Claire Hayhurst/PA

He served for 26 years with the Irish Guards in Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Belize and Canada before retiring in Brecon in the 1980s. Father and son were welcomed to the mountain by a cohort from the Regimental Band of the Royal Welch Fusiliers. “I’m not an emotional guy but there was a tear in my eye,” Mr Lally said. “I’m pretty chilled but it was an emotional time.” He has worn through seven pairs of trainers during the challenge, in which he has covered around 1,360 miles.

