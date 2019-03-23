- ITV Report
Man appears in court over alleged terrorism knife attack
A man accused of trying to kill a teenager in an alleged terror attack after being heard ranting about “white supremacy” has appeared in court.
Vincent Fuller, 50, is said to have lunged through a car window at 19-year-old Dimitar Mihaylov’s head and neck with a knife in a Tesco car park on Town Lane, Stanwell, a week ago.
The alleged victim, believed to be from Bulgaria, was left with superficial wound to the neck and a 4cm laceration to his left hand which he raised as he tried to defend himself.
Fuller, of Viola Avenue, Stanwell, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London on Saturday charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife over the incident.
Prosecutors are treating it as a terrorism-related incident because Fuller was allegedly heard shouting “white supremacy” in the hours leading up to the incident.
Fuller, wearing a grey sweater and grey tracksuit bottoms, appeared in the dock flanked by two police officers – who wore facial coverings to conceal their identities owing to the nature of their work.
He spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, address, and that his nationality was British before listening to prosecutor James Cable outline the allegations against him.
Fuller is further charged with causing racially aggravated fear or provocation of violence over an alleged incident with his neighbour, who is of Indian heritage, earlier on the evening of March 16.
Fuller is also charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon after allegedly using the baseball bat to indiscriminately attack occupied cars.
He was not required to enter pleas to any of the charges and his lawyer, Fadi Daoud, made no application for bail.
District Judge Michael Snow remanded him in custody and sent the case to the Old Bailey, where Fuller will appear on Friday as part of the court’s next terrorism list.