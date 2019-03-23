Man appears in court over alleged terrorism knife attack

Police in Viola Avenue in Stanwell, Surrey. Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

A man accused of trying to kill a teenager in an alleged terror attack after being heard ranting about “white supremacy” has appeared in court. Vincent Fuller, 50, is said to have lunged through a car window at 19-year-old Dimitar Mihaylov’s head and neck with a knife in a Tesco car park on Town Lane, Stanwell, a week ago. The alleged victim, believed to be from Bulgaria, was left with superficial wound to the neck and a 4cm laceration to his left hand which he raised as he tried to defend himself.

The teenager was injured in the car park of Tesco Extra near Stanwell. Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Fuller, of Viola Avenue, Stanwell, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London on Saturday charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife over the incident. Prosecutors are treating it as a terrorism-related incident because Fuller was allegedly heard shouting “white supremacy” in the hours leading up to the incident. Fuller, wearing a grey sweater and grey tracksuit bottoms, appeared in the dock flanked by two police officers – who wore facial coverings to conceal their identities owing to the nature of their work. He spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, address, and that his nationality was British before listening to prosecutor James Cable outline the allegations against him.

Police outside a property in Stanwell, Surrey. Credit: Steve Parsons/PA