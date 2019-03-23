Murder probe launched as teenager found stabbed after 'fight' in west London

A teenager was found fatally stabbed in west London by police responding to reports of a fight in west London.

The boy, believed to be 17, was discovered with stab injuries outside a block of flats on Union Lane, Isleworth, at around 10.35pm on Friday.

Officers carried out first aid and paramedics were called to the scene, but the victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police tape sealed off part of the area on Saturday morning, with officers standing guard as shocked residents entered and left nearby flats.