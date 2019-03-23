Raheem Sterling tribute ‘touching’, father of leukaemia death player says

Damary was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2015. Credit: Nick Potts/PA

Raheem Sterling’s tribute on the pitch to a youth player who died of leukaemia was a “pleasant surprise” to the family, his father has said. Damary Dawkins died on Sunday after he relapsed twice following a stem cell transplant shortly before Christmas. England forward Sterling lifted his jersey after scoring his second goal in their match against the Czech Republic to reveal a picture of him and Damary.

Damary’s family said he was a ‘talented footballer’ Credit: Nadine Dawkins/PA

The 13-year-old, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia when he was nine, played in Crystal Palace’s development squad. His dad Tony Dawkins, from Dagenham, Essex, told the Press Association: “It was a pleasant surprise. “I knew that they used to speak because (Sterling) came down to the hospital, they played pool together and apparently they swapped numbers. “I remember when Crystal Palace played Manchester City and they lost Damary put on his tracksuit with the Crystal Palace badge and took a picture to send to Raheem. They had banter with each other. “It was very, very touching and fitting. I know Damary touched his heart.”

Sterling shows the t-shirt tribute following his side’s third goal of the game Credit: Nick Potts/PA

Damary had intensive chemotherapy following his diagnosis but, following a relapse in 2018, his family were advised he would need a donor, which had a 50% success rate. A worldwide search for a bone marrow donor with Afro-Caribbean descent began and gathered support following a tweet by Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson. Mr Dawkins said: “Roy invited him down to the grounds to meet the players and then Raheem reached out and said he wanted to meet him. “He came down, he spent some time with him and they had a good laugh.” Although his transplant was successful, Damary relapsed in March and was admitted to hospital but died on Sunday March 17.

In August, Damary's family came into the ITV News studio as they sought a bone marrow donor for him

His father thanked the African Caribbean Leukaemia Trust for supporting the family through his son’s treatment, adding they helped “to make Damary’s life easier”. A GoFundMe page set up to help Damary’s family with funeral costs has received more than £3,000 of donations following Sterling’s touching tribute. The Manchester City player told ITV Sport: “I thought I had to do something to try to give his family something to smile about.”

