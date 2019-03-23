Turning chilly tonight. Plenty of dry weather into next week

This Evening and Tonight: Largely cloudy across southern England with patchy light rain or drizzle possible. Further showers in Scotland, heaviest in the north and west, with gales developing again. In between, some clear periods, with a patchy frost.

Sunday: Chilly, windy and showery in the north, with coastal gales and perhaps more persistent rain at times. Dry with pleasantly warm sunny spells and light winds in the south.