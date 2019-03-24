Action plan to target waiting times for suspected cancer patients

Waiting times for diagnosing suspected cancer patients are to be targeted in an action plan. The £6 million Scottish Government investment sets out steps to ensure all new patients will be seen within six weeks for key endoscopic tests. Those with the most urgent need – including those with suspected cancer – are to be prioritised with an aim to be seen within two to three weeks.

Scottish Health Secretary Jeanne Freeman Credit: Andy Buchanan/PA

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “Being referred for an endoscopy can be a worrying experience, particularly if there is a suspicion of cancer. “It’s vital to get a diagnosis as quickly as possible, and that’s why we want to do everything we can to speed up the process. “Our Endoscopy Action Plan will ensure the most urgent suspected cancer patients are prioritised and health boards will be scrutinised to make sure there are no unnecessary waits. “With new training, technologies and systems this new plan will allow the most urgent cases to be seen even more quickly.”

