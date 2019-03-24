Child, 11, hurt after suspected shooting in south-west London

An 11-year-old child and a woman have been injured in a suspected shooting in south-west London.

Police said they have been taken to hospital but are not in a life-threatening condition.

Officers were called to the scene in Figges Marsh, Mitcham, at 5.40pm on Sunday after reports a firearm had been discharged.

Scotland Yard said a large group of males were seen in the road before the suspected shooting and police are trying to trace them.

Two other people who went to a nearby hospital are also believed to have been injured during the incident.

Their injuries are also described as not life-threatening.