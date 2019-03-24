Cloud and light rain to start, brighter spells later on

Cloud and patchy light rain across the far south will soon clear to leave a largely fine day across central and southern areas with spells of sunshine.

Showers across Scotland will persist for much of the day, often heavy.

Showers will spread southwards through the day, reaching northern England later in the afternoon.

It will be windy across Scotland with coastal gales.

Lighter winds elsewhere and feeling pleasantly warm in the sunshine.

The top temperature will be around 14 Celsius (57F).