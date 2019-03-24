David Cameron called for ‘bonfire’ of EU red tape, new papers reveal

A young David Cameron backed calls for a “bonfire” of EU regulations and denounced “Euro red tape” in briefings to MPs, newly-released archive files show.

Papers released by the Conservative Party under the 30-year rule show Mr Cameron’s Euroscepticism while working as a researcher for the Conservative Research Department in 1988, months after he left Oxford University

In a briefing paper on the deregulation of business, the 22-year-old graduate wrote that the efforts of Margaret Thatcher’s government would be “wasted”, if businesses in Britain were then “wrapped in Euro red tape”.

“The completion of the single market will require a substantial volume of new community legislation,” Mr Cameron wrote.

“It is essential that this should not add unnecessarily to the burden of regulation on business.”