Fake social worker suspected of stealing from 78-year-old hospital patient in Kent

Officers investigating the reported theft of a 78-year-old's belongings in a hospital have released CCTV images of a woman they want to speak to.

Kent Police said the incident occurred at Darent Valley Hospital in Dartford on the afternoon of March 11.

It was reported the elderly female victim was pressured into handing over her mobile phone, bank card and £20 by another woman posing as a social worker.

Police said the woman in the CCTV images may have important information about the incident.

Anyone who recognises the woman in the images is urged to call the appeal line on 01634 792 209 or contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.