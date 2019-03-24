Leonard urges swifter action to tackle child poverty

Mr Leonard has asked the First Minister to either introduce an income supplement sooner than a planned start date of 2022 or increase child benefit by £5 per week.

In the wake of a report forecasting child poverty in Scotland will hit a 20-year high, the Scottish party leader has written to Ms Sturgeon to call for action.

Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to bring forward plans to tackle child poverty by Labour’s Richard Leonard.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“It is my view that the poorest families in Scotland cannot afford to wait any longer,” he wrote.

“I am writing to you today to ask that you bring forward plans for an income supplement as a matter of urgency.

“It should be in your next programme for government and in the next Scottish budget.

“If you believe that the Government is not capable of bringing forward these proposals in the next 12 months then I would urge the Government to increase child benefit by £5 per week.”

Studies into child poverty released this week highlighted the expected rise in the number of children living below the poverty line.

Research by the Resolution Foundation warned that an extra 60,000 children risk being plunged into poverty by 2023-24, almost a third of all Scottish children.

The think tank warned that if the Scottish Government does not take radical action, it will miss its own child poverty target of reducing relative poverty to below 18% by 2023-24, equivalent to more than 100,000 children.

While UK-wide benefit policies are blamed for driving up poverty in Scotland and the rest of the UK, the Scottish Government “has not announced plans remotely large enough to counteract that rise,” the Foundation claimed.