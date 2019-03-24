RAF flight with 20 tonnes of aid heading to Mozambique to help cyclone victims

Up to 20 tonnes of UK aid is on its way to help those caught up in the devastation caused by Cyclone Idai in south-east Africa. Across Mozambique it is estimated that 1.8 million people have been affected by the cyclone, which also ravaged parts of Malawi and Zimbabwe. Aid being delivered by an RAF aircraft is expected to include solar lanterns, water purifiers and shelter kits, the Ministry of Defence said.

The A400M Atlas aircraft, which took off on Sunday, will help provide relief for the 37,500 people in need of urgent shelter, amid reports that at least 17,400 homes have been destroyed by the cyclone and subsequent flooding. Unicef’s executive director Henrietta Fore has said it is a “race against time to help and protect children”. She tweeted: “We’re assisting those sheltering in schools, setting up emergency medical tents, helping reunite separated families, and looking after orphaned children. Things will get worse before it gets better.”

An aerial photo shows a damaged factory following the cyclone in Mozambique Credit: AP

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “Our partners across the globe can count on our Armed Forces to lend a helping hand in times of need, which is why are sending an RAF aircraft to assist with the aid relief.” The UK is also sending forklift trucks and other equipment to help quickly unload aid from planes and cut the time it takes to get relief items to those in need, International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt announced on Friday. That flight, which left from Doncaster-Sheffield airport for Maputo in Mozambique on Sunday, is in addition to a flight containing more than 7,500 shelter kits and 100 family tents which arrived in the country last week.

