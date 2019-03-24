Scottish Government failing on children’s rights – Rennie

The Scottish Liberal Democrat leader has accused the Scottish Government of “failing” on children’s rights. Willie Rennie’s comments follow Children and Young People’s Commissioner Bruce Adamson questioning the Government’s response on his investigation into restraint and seclusion in schools. In a letter to the Scottish Government, Mr Adamson said a “robust and effective legal and policy framework at a national level which ensures the protection of children’s human rights” is “not currently in place”. He said government officials had apparently not referred to his recent investigation and recommendations when speaking to local authorities on their use of restraint and seclusion in schools.

The investigation, published in December, found the use of restraint and seclusion in schools is “largely unmonitored”. It called on the Scottish Government to produce national policies and guidance to ensure children are protected from rights breaches – and for seclusion to stop until this is in place. In his letter, Mr Adamson said he understands the Government plans to conclude current work with local authorities and Cosla to establish whether local authorities have policies and guidance in place before making full responses to his recommendations.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie warned Nicola Sturgeon on restraint and seclusion use in schools Credit: Jane Barlow/PA