- ITV Report
Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd 'could return to UK this week'
Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd will appear in court in Georgia on Tuesday, where he is unlikely to fight extradition back to the UK.
The 31-year-old could return to the UK as early as this week, his lawyer said.
Shepherd is currently in prison in the Georgian capital Tbilisi after handing himself in to the authorities two months ago.
The web designer went on the run a year before he was convicted, in his absence, of killing his 24-year-old date, Charlotte Brown, in a crash on a late-night boat ride along the River Thames.
Shepherd was convicted of manslaughter at the Old Bailey and sentenced to six years in jail after Ms Brown, from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, died after plunging into the icy water in December 2015.
But after a dramatic turn of events, Shepherd wants to finish his six-year sentence back home.
Shepherd’s lawyer Tariel Kakabadze said there is a "very big chance" his client will not fight extradition to the UK and wants to participate as he challenges his conviction in the Court of Appeal.
The next hearing in Georgia could be set by the judge on Monday, he said, before adding: "If he agrees with the extradition request, he might return to the UK this week."
Shepherd, originally from Exeter, may seek certain "reassurances" before agreeing to the request, which was sent to the Georgian authorities by the Home Office, the lawyer suggested.
Timeline of events in the Jack Shepherd case:
- 8 December, 2015: Charlotte Brown killed in speedboat date
- 2 July, 2018: Trial starts in Shepherd's absence
- 26 July, 2018: Shepherd found guilty of manslaughter; it is reported that defendant did not attend trial after skipping bail and is in hiding
- 27 July, 2018: Shepherd sentenced to six years in jail
- 30 August, 2018: Shepherd launches an appeal against conviction remotely
- January 9, 2019: Lawyer says he is in contact with Shepherd but will not reveal his location
- January 23, 2019: Shepherd arrested in Georgia
- January 25, 2019: Shepherd detained in Georgia for three months as his lawyers say he will fight his extradition