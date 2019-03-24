Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd 'could return to UK this week'

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd will appear in court in Georgia on Tuesday, where he is unlikely to fight extradition back to the UK.

The 31-year-old could return to the UK as early as this week, his lawyer said.

Shepherd is currently in prison in the Georgian capital Tbilisi after handing himself in to the authorities two months ago.

The web designer went on the run a year before he was convicted, in his absence, of killing his 24-year-old date, Charlotte Brown, in a crash on a late-night boat ride along the River Thames.