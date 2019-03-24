- ITV Report
Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd 'returning to UK soon to face jail time'
Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd could be flown back to the UK "within a week" to complete his six-year jail sentence.
It comes as an extradition hearing is set to be held within a week, ITV News understands.
The web designer went on the run a year before he was convicted, in his absence, of killing his 24-year-old date, Charlotte Brown, in a crash on a late-night boat ride along the River Thames.
Shepherd, 31, is currently in prison in Tbilisi, the Georgian capital after he handed himself to police two months ago.
But after a dramatic turn of events, Shepherd wants to finish his six-year sentence back home.
ITV News understands Shepherd is expected to formally accept extradition at a hearing set to go ahead within a week.
His lawyer previously said Shepherd may fight his extradition from Georgia as he warned of a "danger to him in the UK".
Ms Brown, from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, died after plunging into the icy waters of the Thames when Shepherd's boat crashed during a Champagne-laden date in December 2015.
The recent development is likely to be welcomed by Ms Brown’s family, who have criticised Shepherd for evading justice in the past.
Earlier in March, an official request to extradite Shepherd from Georgia was submitted by UK authorities.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed at the start of the month it had prepared a request which has been sent to Georgian authorities by the Home Office.
Timeline of events in the Jack Shepherd case:
- 8 December, 2015: Charlotte Brown killed in speedboat date
- 2 July, 2018: Trial starts in Shepherd's absence
- 26 July, 2018: Shepherd found guilty of manslaughter; it is reported that defendant did not attend trial after skipping bail and is in hiding
- 27 July, 2018: Shepherd sentenced to six years in jail
- 30 August, 2018: Shepherd launches an appeal against conviction remotely
- January 9, 2019: Lawyer says he is in contact with Shepherd but will not reveal his location
- January 23, 2019: Shepherd arrested in Georgia
- January 25, 2019: Shepherd detained in Georgia for three months as his lawyers say he will fight his extradition