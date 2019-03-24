Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd 'returning to UK soon to face jail time'

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd could be flown back to the UK "within a week" to complete his six-year jail sentence.

It comes as an extradition hearing is set to be held within a week, ITV News understands.

The web designer went on the run a year before he was convicted, in his absence, of killing his 24-year-old date, Charlotte Brown, in a crash on a late-night boat ride along the River Thames.

Shepherd, 31, is currently in prison in Tbilisi, the Georgian capital after he handed himself to police two months ago.

But after a dramatic turn of events, Shepherd wants to finish his six-year sentence back home.