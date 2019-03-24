Two children among injured after ‘serious’ collision in Erdington

Two children aged three and five are among the injured following a “serious collision” between a car and a people carrier.

West Midlands Police said two adults who were in the people carrier suffered serious and “possible life-changing injuries” following the incident on Summer Road, Erdington.

A five-year-old child suffered a broken leg, and another child, aged three, has suspected internal injuries, and all four have been taken to hospital along with the driver of a Volkswagen Golf, who also has suspected serious injuries.