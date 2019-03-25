Adventurer treks 100 miles across frozen Monogolian lake in brogues and jeans after luggage mishap

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rachel Younger

An adventurer from Jersey completed a four-day, 100-mile trek across a frozen Mongolian lake in his brogues and jeans after his luggage full of his technical kit was lost on the way. Peter Messervee-Gross had trained for months to prepare for the 'Mongol 100' where partipants run, walk, ice skate or cycle across the Blue Pearl lake in temperatures as low as -40C. Mr Messervee-Grosshad also spent hours searching online for the "best of the best" specialist clothes that were required to meet the demands by the challenging conditions on Khövsgöl Nuur in northern Mongolia.

The four-year brogues that took Mr Messervee-Gross across the ice. Credit: ITV News

Determined not to let his lost luggage stop him from taking part in the once-in-a-lifetime adventure, other race participants - many of them strangers - lent Mr Messervee-Gross their own kit, including thermals, a balaclava and trousers. "People just came up to me and said 'could you use this, I've got these trousers, they're spare, or these thermals', or whatever the items were, it was phenonmal." But no one else had a spare pair of size 13 shoes. The New Zealand-born Mr Messervee-Gross told ITV News he took inspiration from fellow Kiwi Sir Edmund Hillary, who along with Nepalese Sherpa mountaineer Tenzing Norgay, was the first man to reach the summit of Everest. He said Sir Edmund would probably have told him to: "'Take some concrete pills, hardened up and lace up your brogues'."

Mr Messervee-Gross' trusty four-year work shoes took him across the ice, but did leave him with "uncomfortable" blisters. He told ITV News: "The shoes were somewhat problematic on days three and four because over that kind of distance and that kind of event your feet do swell, so I literally became too big for my own boots, as the saying goes." The last day was "phenomenal" he said, as he was met at the finishing line by fellow competitors who had waited to see the man they nicked named the "rogue with the brogues" cross the finish line.