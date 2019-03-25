Heir's hair off limits as Charles visits Cuba barber shop

Their historic trip was always going to make headlines, so it of little surprise that hundreds of people flocked to see Charles and Camilla on their visit to the Cuban capital Havana on Monday.

No member of the Royal family has visited Cuba since the 1959 revolution, some in Washington wish it would stay that way to maintain the nation's decades-long blockade.

But on the streets of Havana's Old Town the frosty relations appeared to have all but thawed. Charles ducked into a barbers shop to take shelter from the heat, but the heir's hair was strictly off limits.