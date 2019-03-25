- ITV Report
Heir's hair off limits as Charles visits Cuba barber shop
- Video report from ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship
Their historic trip was always going to make headlines, so it of little surprise that hundreds of people flocked to see Charles and Camilla on their visit to the Cuban capital Havana on Monday.
No member of the Royal family has visited Cuba since the 1959 revolution, some in Washington wish it would stay that way to maintain the nation's decades-long blockade.
But on the streets of Havana's Old Town the frosty relations appeared to have all but thawed. Charles ducked into a barbers shop to take shelter from the heat, but the heir's hair was strictly off limits.
A walkabout around the area saw an unscheduled stop for Camilla to listen to a traditional Cuban band playing in a bar.
“They were brilliant, weren’t they?” said duchess. “I loved them.”
Perhaps it was the attraction of the music that brought her there, or maybe the opportunity to avoid the heat and throng of cameras following them on their trip around the capital.
The Duchess of Cornwall’s visit to Cuban capital was sealed with a kiss – from one of the country's national heroes.
The special welcome came from a street performer dressed as essayist and poet Jose Marti, who caught Camilla’s eye during a walkabout in the Cuban capital.
Acting as a living statue – standing stock still in a suit painted bronze – the artist presented the duchess with a rose and kissed her hand.