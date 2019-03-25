Countries royal family has not yet visited after historic Cuba trip

The royal family have been all around the world - but not everywhere. Credit: PA

Prince Charles and Camilla became the first royals to touch down on Cuban soil this weekend. Cuba has been off limits for the royal family ever since Fidel Castro first rolled into Havana in 1959 but history was made on Sunday when the couple arrived in Havana. Their visit marks a significant step in the thawing of UK’s diplomatic relationswith the Communist country. The royal family has visited more than half of the world during the Queen’s reign, but despite flying to vast swathes of the South Pacific, some countries closer to home remain untouched.

So how many countries are there left to visit?

The Duchess of Cornwall greets school children as she arrives in St Vincent and Grenadines. Credit: PA

It’s no surprise the Queen is the most well-travelled, with more than 100 countries ticked off since she first took to the throne in 1952. In fact, her reign began abroad after her father George VI died while she was staying in Kenya. Even so, there are still 91 countries and territories the Queen has not visited, including a number of the former members of the Soviet Bloc.

Prince Harry smells a bowl of kava at a dedication of the Colo-i-Suva forest to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy in Suva, Fiji. Credit: PA

But the Queen has gone as far as the South Pacific, setting foot in Nauru, Kiribati, Tuvalu and Fiji on board the Royal Yacht Britannia. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrived in St Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean last week – where the prime minister once campaigned to have the Queen replaced as head of state. Royal visits to South America have been rare – possibly due to the reach of Britain’s empire not extending beyond British Guiana and the Falkland Islands. The Queen visited Brazil and Chile in 1968 and Guyana in 1994 but Argentina and Paraguay have never played host.

Queen Elizabeth II meets local brownies during a three-day visit to Belize. Credit: PA

Closer to home, and the changing face of Europe over the last 30 years has meant there are newer countries no royal has visited. Albania, Belarus and Ukraine haven’t yet welcomed any, while the Queen took in Belgrade, Dubrovnik, and Zagreb when it was part of Yugoslavia in 1974 – now cities in Serbia and Croatia. Many Commonwealth members have received the British head of state or a representative, but plenty of other African countries have not, including Senegal and Mali in the west and Djibouti in the east. Some Asian countries are also waiting, including Vietnam, Kazakhstan and North Korea.

Prince Charles was given a grass skirt to wear before getting a chiefly title on a visit to the South Pacific island of Vanuatu. Credit: PA